Arjun Kapoor Is Furious After The Media Outfit-Shamed Sister Janhvi. 'Shame On You,' He Tweets "It's shameful that your eye would go searching for something like this," tweeted Arjun Kapoor

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Janhvi Kapoor outside Arjun's Mumbai home New Delhi: Highlights Janhvi was outfit-shamed in a recent report "Ashamed by this," tweeted Arjun Kapoor "It's shameful," he added

Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor outside Arjun's Mumbai home

Meanwhile, on Arjun's tweet, comments have poured in seconding Arjun's views while a section of the Internet also invoked his infamous AIB Roast, saying: "Karma strikes". "This is ridiculous. What nonsense. Good stand, Arjun," was the general sentiment reflected on his Twitter feed.



After Sridevi's death, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have often been spotted in the company of Arjun and his younger sister Anshula, who are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie. Anshula was also part of Janhvi's 21st birthday celebrations, which was just 10 days after Sridevi's tragic end earlier this year. Janhvi, who is shooting for her Bollywood debut, was also subjected to ruthless trolling for celebrating her birthday within just a few days of her mother's death. Her sisters - Sonam, Rhea and Anshula -

. A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on Mar 6, 2018 at 12:55pm PST



Janhvi Kapoor's Bollywood debut - Dhadak - will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. Janhvi co-stars with Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak, which releases in July.





Arjun Kapoor's sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor dropped by his Mumbai residence on Wednesday night, following which a few reports about Janhvi's wardrobe cropped up online and have justifiably upset the 32-year-old actor. On Thursday afternoon, Arjun Kapoor slammed a website for offensively scrutinising Janhvi Kapoor's wardrobe for the evening in a strongly worded tweet, a part of which read: "It's shameful that your eye would go searching for something like this. Shame on you... this is how our country looks at young women yet another shining example... ashamed by this." On Wednesday, Janhvi was spotted outside Arjun's home, dressed in a white strappy outfit while Khushi was photographed in her school uniform. Accompanying Janhvi and Khushi to Arjun Kapoor's place was their filmmaker father Boney Kapoor.Meanwhile, on Arjun's tweet, comments have poured in seconding Arjun's views while a section of the Internet also invoked his infamous AIB Roast, saying: "Karma strikes". "This is ridiculous. What nonsense. Good stand, Arjun," was the general sentiment reflected on his Twitter feed. After Sridevi's death, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have often been spotted in the company of Arjun and his younger sister Anshula, who are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie. Anshula was also part of Janhvi's 21st birthday celebrations, which was just 10 days after Sridevi's tragic end earlier this year. Janhvi, who is shooting for her Bollywood debut, was also subjected to ruthless trolling for celebrating her birthday within just a few days of her mother's death. Her sisters - Sonam, Rhea and Anshula - were also trolled for posting photos from the close-knit gathering Janhvi Kapoor's Bollywood debut -- will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. Janhvi co-stars with Ishaan Khatter in, which releases in July.