On Namaste England Set, It's Apparently Parineeti Chopra 1, Arjun Kapoor 0. 'Got Bored,' He Claims

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Namaste England (Image courtesy: parineetichopra)

Seen Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's latest Instagram exchange yet? Parineeti recently trolled her Namaste England co-star Arjun over a BTS video of them rehearsing a dance step for the song Bhare Bazaar. Parineeti shared a short clip on social media, which shows that Arjun stopped dancing before Parineeti. (Perhaps he forgot the steps). "Visual proof of me winning against Arjun Kapoor. Baba, please stay on your mark! Thanking you, yours faithfully. Score - Parineeti: 1, Arjun: 0," she captioned her post. Meanwhile, Arjun commented on her post and wrote, "I got bored dancing with you. This rail gaadi step."

Bhare Bazaar is Parineeti and Arjun's recently-released song from Namaste England. The peppy track has been sung by Vishal Dadlani, Payal Dev and Badshah, who has also composed it, along with Rishi Rich.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra trended earlier this month for their epic replies to fans who asked them to 'get married to each other.'

"This chokra is jawaan and in no hurry to get married... Parineeti Chopra, please wait while I age gracefully and consider my options," was Arjun Kapoor's response while Parineeti said, "Oh nooo! Sheeeeee! Arjun Kapoor, please excuse me I don't have dates... please contact my manager."

Namaste England, directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is Arjun and Parineeti's second film together. They also have Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in the line-up. Parineeti was Arjun's first heroine when he debuted in 2012 with Ishaqzaade.

Namaste England releases on October 19.