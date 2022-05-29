Arjun Kapoor's ROFL Comment On Alia Bhatt's Recent Post Will Leave You In Splits

Alia Bhatt shared sunkissed pictures. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting for her upcoming Hollywood project Heart of Stone, has shared several sunkissed pictures, and we love it. In the photos, the actress is sitting in the laps of nature, enjoying the sunny day and clear sky. The actress looks beautiful in a yellow-hued top and brown jeggings. The actress is sporting a no-makeup look and has left her hair open. Alia captioned the image as "just give me my sunshine and I'll be on my way". However, what caught our attention was Arjun Kapoor's hilarious comment hinting at her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Soon after Alia Bhatt shared the post, her industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. Arjun Kapoor commented, "Sunshine is in mumbai shooting with Luv ranjan but !!!," followed with a laughing emoticon.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married last month in an intimate wedding ceremony at their house Vastu. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Alia wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is basking on the success of her recently released films RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Next, she has several films in her kitty - Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with husband Ranbir Kapoor, Darlings, co-starring Vijay Varma and Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, has Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey and The Lady Killer.