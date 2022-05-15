Shaheen Bhatt Shares Unseen Pics Of Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor To Mark Their One Month Anniversary

Shaheen with Alia, Ranbir and Ayan. (courtesy: shaheenb)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their one month wedding anniversary on Saturday. The actress shared an adorable post featuring some unseen pictures from their wedding on her Instagram, and later that day, the couple stepped out for a dinner date. Now, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt has also dropped some unseen photos on her Instagram, reminiscing the memorable moments. In the first image, Ranbir is kissing Alia on her cheek while Shaheen and Ayan Mukerji are sitting beside them, posing for the camera. The second picture is from the couple's post-wedding bash.

Sharing the post, Shaheen Bhatt captioned it as, "It's been an excellent month."

Here have a look:

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt shared some unseen pictures from their wedding day and post-wedding celebrations. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress captioned the post with cakes and balloons. The couple was also spotted at Karan Johar's restaurant in Mumbai. For the special day, Alia opted for a blue floral dress paired with heels, while Ranbir kept it casual in a grey shirt and black pants.

Here have a look at the post:

Earlier, Shaheen Bhatt shared some unseen pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from their wedding. Welcoming Ranbir, she wrote, "Plot twist My two favourite people in the world got married yesterday and our weird, happy little tribe just got a whole lot weirder and happier. I love you both so much."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are soon going to be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. It is the first time they will be coming together as an onscreen couple. The film will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.