Alia Bhatt's Reaction To This Viral Video Of Husband Ranbir Kapoor Is Everything

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, why so cute? Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting for he debut Hollywood project Heart Of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot, managed to scoop some time out of her busy life, and reacted to a video posted by a fan club. The video features Alia's husband Ranbir Kapoor playing with a baby. The video is just too cute. Reacting to the post on her Instagram story, the actress wrote: "Okay this video is a full vibe." She added a teary-eyed emoji along with it. Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor in April this year.

The couple got married last month at their house Vastu. Alia Bhatt shared pictures from the wedding and wrote: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together... Memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt has a super busy schedule ahead. The actress had two back-to-back releases this year - SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will next star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Her line-up of films also includes Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with husband Ranbir Kapoor.