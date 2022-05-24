Darlings: Alia Bhatt And Shah Rukh Khan-Produced Film To Release On Netflix

Alia Bhatt in a still from the video. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, currently shooting for her Hollywood project Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot, shared an update on her film Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She posted a video, in which she can be seen talking on the phone, where she says, "Hey, darlings. I want to tell you something big but the network is not good here. Hello...hello." She then asked if the film is set to release on Netflix. Alia, after dodging the question, signs off the video with a smile and says, "See you soon." The film marks directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen and it also stars Alia's Gully Boy co-star Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. SRK and Alia co-starred in the film Dear Zindagi." Alia's production house is called Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Check out the post shared by Alia Bhatt here:

After the film's wrap, Alia Bhatt shared this on Instagram and she wrote: "Darlings, it's a wrap! We have done our best to make a film that we are hoping you will love."

Alia Bhatt announced her association with the project with this Instagram post: "This one's special. Announcing Darlings, my first ever production under Eternal Sunshine, in association with my favourite Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment."

Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Her line-up of films also includes Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with husband Ranbir Kapoor.