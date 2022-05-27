Brahmastra Song Teaser: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Kesariya But In Telugu, Titled Kumkumala

A still from Kumkumala teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

Almost a month after the release of Brahmastra song Kesariya, the makers released the Telugu rendition of the song, titled Kumkumala. Alia Bhatt shared the teaser on her Instagram post and she wrote: "Kesariya becomes Kumkumala. Enjoy the teaser you have loved so much, in Telugu, with love and pride. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva comes to cinemas on September 9th." The Telugu version of the song has been sung by Sid Sriram, composed by Pritam and the lyrics are by Chandrabose. The Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions of the film will be presented by SS Rajamouli, while the Hindi rendition will be presented by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Check out the teaser of the song here:

The Hindi rendition of the song was released by the makers on the day of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. The film's director shared the song's teaser and wrote a long note for Alia and Ranbir, an excerpt from which read: "We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to celebrate them... as a gift to them, and to Everyone! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever #loveisthelight."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor found love on the sets of Brahmastra. They began dating in the year 2018 and made their first public appearance together as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai.

Brahmastra, Alia and Ranbir's first project together, is slated to release in September and it includes a stellar cast that also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 9.