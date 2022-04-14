Brahmastra: Where Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Found Love

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Some love stories are just meant to be and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's journey is definitely one. The stars, both with impeccable film genes, found love on the sets of a film - Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. Brahmastra, Alia and Ranbir's first project together, is slated to release in September and it includes a stellar cast that also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. As the couple is set to marry today, let us look back at their Brahmastra journey. Just a day before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, Ayan Mukerji shared the first song from the film - Kesariya. "For Ranbir and for Alia! And... for this sacred journey they are going to embark on soon," read an excerpt from his post. He signed off the post with these words: "Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first poster together. Enough said.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wrapped the film in March this year. The last schedule of the film took place in Varanasi.

Swipe to see pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from the film's motion poster launch.

The one with "Flashes of Time."

Just Shiva and Isha (Ranbir and Alia).

This picture happens to be from Tel Aviv, Israel... Beginning of 2018.

And some Hakuna Matata energy.

"And then, there were 3... from our VFX studio in London, way back in 2016," Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji captioned the post.

Alia, Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji on the sets of Brahmastra with veteran actor Nagarjuna. An excerpt from Alia's post read: "Can't help but look back on what a journey it has been so far on the film.. and the excitement of what lies ahead is another journey ALL TOGETHER."

Not a BTS picture from the sets of Brahmastra per say, but it does feature Ranbir and the film's director Ayan Mukerji. This picture is from a holiday. "Best boys (and good girl)," Alia captioned it.

Here's wishing Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor all the love and light."