Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: What Amitabh Bachchan Wrote For Brahmastra's Isha And Shiva

Alia, Ranbir Wedding: Alia and Ranbir from the song Kesariya. (courtesy: expressomagazine)

Wishes are in order as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to marry on April 14. After Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar, the couple received a sweet note from megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing the first glimpse of the song, Kesariya, on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days. Let's kickstart the celebration with something special from Team Brahmastra". Amitabh Bachchan also stars in the film Brahmastra with Alia and Ranbir.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up their mehendi function on a dazzling note. The pre-wedding ceremony was held a Ranbir's Vastu house. And their families, including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja and Shaheen Bhatt, were spotted arriving at the venue. Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who is married to Ranbir's cousin Nikhil Nanda, was also pictured with husband and daughter Navya Nada, leaving the venue. In the pictures, Shweta can be seen avoiding the camera while her daughter is sitting calm and composed.

For the unversed, Nikhil Nanda is the son of Rishi Kapoor's elder sister Ritu Nanda, while Shweta is the daughter of megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will get married tomorrow in an intimate ceremony. The wedding, which will take place at Ranbir's Vastu house, will be attended by their close family and friends. The wedding ceremony will begin at 3 pm.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love with each other on the sets of their film, Brahmastra. In 2018, they made their relationship official by appearing together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception.