Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding Day 1: Your Guide To What Happened At The Mehendi

Ranbir, Alia mehendi: Kareena, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima

Day 1 of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities has wrapped after a mehendi ceremony held at Vastu, the Mumbai apartment complex that the couple live in. Alia and Ranbir did not make an appearance but many Kapoors – among them Kareena and Karisma – and a few Bhatts did. The wedding date is tomorrow – Alia and Ranbir will get married at Vastu, which has been decorated with lights. The wedding will also be an intimate affair, like the mehendi, and will be attended by close family and friends. Today, however, was all about the mehendi and here is a run-through of what went down.

HOW RANBIR AND ALIA'S MEHENDI DAY BEGAN

Day 1 started with a pooja for the family. Outside Vastu, security was increased – phones were being tagged with stickers and barricades had been placed in front of the gates. The trees in front of the apartment complex had been strung with lights the night before.

Phones tagged with stickers.

RANBIR'S FAMILY WERE SPOTTED ARRIVING

Around mid-morning, Ranbir Kapoor's aunt Rima Jain and cousin Nitasha Nanda were pictured driving into Vastu. Soon after, his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima arrived. With them were Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara. A smiling Neetu Kapoor greeted paparazzi with a namaste.

Neetu Kapoor greeted the media.

THE MEHENDI BEGAN IN THE AFTERNOON

The mehendi ceremony started at 2 pm, after lunch. Guests were pictured being driven to the venue, decked out in mehendi finery. Ranbir's cousins, sisters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, represented their father Randhir Kapoor who was on his way back from Goa.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor at mehendi ceremony

Rima Jain's sons Aadar and Armaan were there as was Armaan's wife Anissa Malhotra. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima and Samara returned, this time dressed in their best.

Neetu Kapoor pictured with Samara and Riddhima.



The Bhatts were outnumbered by the Kapoors, unsurprisingly. Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt arrived with his oldest daughter, Pooja.

Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt

The select group of friends who received invites included Alia Bhatt's mentor Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor's best friend Ayan Mukerji. Ayan has directed Alia and Ranbir in upcoming film Brahmastra which is produced by Karan Johar.

Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar pictured arriving at mehendi.

Both men shared Instagram posts today unveiling the first song from Brahmastra, titled Kesariya. “For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon ! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone,” Ayan wrote. Despite the mehendi, Alia left two comments, one of them a string of hearts.

WHAT HAPPENED AFTER THE MEHENDI

Cameras captured Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt leaving Vastu after the ceremony.

Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt pictured after mehendi.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who is married to Ranbir's cousin Nikhil Nanda, was also there and was pictured in her car.

Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda pictured after mehendi.

Neetu Kapoor, wearing the biggest smile, posed with daughter Riddhima after the mehendi ended.

Neetu Kapoor posed with daughter Riddhima after mehendi.

WHEN IS RANBIR KAPOOR AND ALIA BHATT'S WEDDING?

The wedding date has been set for tomorrow. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will marry in an intimate ceremony which will begin at 3 pm. The wedding venue is Vastu.