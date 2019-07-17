Arjun Kapoor's Epic Comment On Sister Anshula's Throwback Pic Will Make You ROFL

Anshula Kapoor Instagrammed this picture. (Image courtesy: anshulakapoor)

Highlights Anshula Kapoor shared a throwback pic on Wednesday The pic also features her brother Arjun Kapoor Arjun and Anshula frequently share throwback clicks featuring each other

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, who are one of the most loved siblings of Bollywood, often share adorable throwback pictures featuring each other on Instagram. On Wednesday, Anshula made a trip down the memory lane and fished out another cute throwback photo, on which Arjun Kapoor's epic comment about his tight "kaala dhaaga" around his neck will make you ROFL. What make the throwback click priceless is that it also features Arjun's cousins Rhea Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah. In the blast from the past, Anshula can be seen sitting on a toy car with Rhea, Mohit, Arjun and Akshay (sequence wise in the picture) holding her from all side. Anshula is looking adorable even when she is crying in this picture while Arjun's expression reminded us of his 2014 film Gunday.

Sharing the picture, Anshula even cracked a joke about her expression and said that she still cries whenever Arjun Kapoor asks her to drive. LOL. "This is still my expression when Arjun Kapoor tells me I should drive hahahaha! Gotta love the 90s when we were basically a cute mess!" Anshula captioned her post and accompanied it with hashtags such as #90sKids #ThisIsProofThatIveNeverWantedToDrive. Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor while Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi's daughters.

Check out the throwback picture:

Reacting to Anshula Kapoor's post, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Akshay Marwah dropped comments. The Internet is going crazy over Arjun's comment, in which he wrote: "Could that kaala dhaaga be any tighter!" Akshay, on the other hand, left an adorable comment: "Crazy! Love this picture!" Rhea simply dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Take a look:

A screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's comment on Anshula's post

A screenshot of Rhea and Akshay's comments on Anshula's post

Like we mentioned above, both Arjun and Anshula are big fans of throwback photos and post new ones every now and then, which many times also features their mother, who died in 2012 after battling cancer.

Take a look:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Panipat, which also features Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.