Arjun Kapoor's Comment On Alia Bhatt's Rakhi Pic Made Her Say 'Get Lost'

Arjun and Alia are co-stars of 2 States (courtesy YouTube)

On Rakhi, Arjun Kapoor quickly sliced out time to hilariously troll his 2 States co-star Alia Bhatt on Instagram. Alia celebrated Rakhi with Karan Johar's toddler Yash and shared an adorable photo from the celebrations on Instagram. In the photo, Alia can be seen tying rakhi to baby Yash, who is safely perched on his chair but sports a bewildered expression on his face. "My beautiful baby brother! Aaaaah just look at that faceeeeee," Alia captioned the photo, which has also been shared by Karan Johar with the caption: "Big sister love! Alia Bhatt and Yash!" Arjun, however, decided to post a comment on Alia's post and talking about Yash's expression, he wrote: "Ummm, he's not really that excited BTW."

Alia, who was way too happy to have celebrated the day with her rakhi brother, shut Arjun down saying: "Just get lost. He's playing it cool!" While Arjun was trolling Alia, her mother Soni Razdan reviewed the photo as: "Too cute." Shared on Monday, Alia's Instagram post garnered over 13 million likes in over a day.

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram (courtesy Instagram)

Meanwhile, Rakhi celebrations were a blockbuster affair at the Kapoor household with Arjun's sisters Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula and Shanaya meeting up for the festivities. But Arjun was clearly in a mood to troll folks on Rakhi and even chachu Anil Kapoor was not spared. Highlighting how Anil Kapoor was the odd one out in sunglasses, this is what Arjun wrote for a family photo:

None of us have an answer why @AnilKapoor has worn sunglasses in a family picture. Maybe he thought we are his fans. pic.twitter.com/VeXuMHFMW3 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 26, 2018

2014's 2 States remain Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's only film together. On the work front, Alia has films like Gully Boy, Brahmastra and Takht in the pipeline. Arjun's upcoming list of films include Namaste England, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, India's Most Wanted and Panipat.