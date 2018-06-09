Arjun Kapoor, Who So Serious? Uncle Sanjay Explains In Throwback Pic From His Wedding

Highlights
- Sanjay Kapoor just shared a throwback photo of Arjun
- "That's my expression when Arjun gets married," he wrote
- "Bored," he added in the tags
Can you spot the 16-year-old Arjun Kapoor in this throwback photo?
Earlier this week, we also got a glimpse of Arjun Kapoor as "Fubu" from when he reportedly weighed some 140 kilos. Arjun's throwback photo from before he lost 50 kilos is clearly a reminder of his fat-to-fit story.
Thursday's too far so let's #throwbacktuesday to my #gaintgonzalez days while assisting on #salaameishq With #nikhiladvani !!! Guess which one of them is me !!! @varuntalreja84 @sahil_insta_sangha #devangdesai #natashacharak #rahulavte !!! PS - I had guts wearing horizontal stripes but long hair is still da bomb !!! #fubuindahouse
You can't blame Sanjay Kapoor of favouritism - his Instagram feed has pieces of throwback gold, which also feature Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Here's the one starring a young Sonam from his chachu's wedding. "20 years back when we danced at my wedding Sonam, now I will be dancing at yours," he wrote during Sonam's wedding festivities.
Sanjay Kapoor posted this when he decided to "unmask" Bhavesh Joshi. "Watch the super talented Harshvardhan in Bhavesh Joshi, in theatres today," he Instagrammed on the day Bhavesh Joshi clashed with Veere Di Wedding at the box office.
In great company !!! #londonsummer with the Veere's & @SamyuktaNair of course... #bebokillingit and the #kapoorsisters killing it... pic.twitter.com/nK2KpG1H9L— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 7, 2018
Apart from Namaste England, Arjun also has films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Panipat in the pipeline.