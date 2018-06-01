Bhavesh Joshi Harshvardhan Kapoor 'Unmasked' In Uncle Sanjay's Flashback Friday Treat

Trust your family to always dig out old photos as throwback surprises and one such treat arrived on Sanjay Kapoor's Instagram on Bhavesh Joshi day. The hero of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero - Harshvardhan Kapoor - also stars in the throwback photo shared by his uncle Sanjay Kapoor, who attached a hilarious caption to the photo. "Bhavesh Joshi unmasked," read one part of his caption while he also contributed to the film's promotional duties like this: "Watch the super talented Harshvardhan in Bhavesh Joshi, in theatres today." Bhavesh Joshi clashes with his star sister Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding at the theatres.
- Sanjay Kapoor shared a throwback photo of Harshvardhan
- "Bhavesh Joshi unmasked," wrote Sanjay Kapoor
- Bhavesh Joshi hit screens on Friday
In the photo, both Sanjay and Harshvardhan can be seen smiling at the cameras. Bhavesh Joshi aka Harshvardhan was a bit too young at that point to have been fighting injustice (as his onscreen character does in the movie) and as proof one can spot the many missing teeth in the photo.
Here's how Sanjay Kapoor made the best use of Flashback Friday:
On Friday morning, while Sanjay Kapoor was cheering for nephew Harshvardhan on Instagram, Anil Kapoor remained busy thanking those who watched and showered Sonam's Veere Di Wedding with great reviews. In Veere Di Wedding, Sonam co-stars with Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the movie.
There's no dearth of throwback photos on Sanjay Kapoor's Instagram and out favourite is the one featuring a young Sonam from his chachu's wedding. "20 years back when we danced at my wedding Sonam, now I will be dancing at yours," he wrote during Sonam's wedding festivities.
Bhavesh Joshi stars Harshvardhan Kapoor as a character, who, inspired by his friend's still-in-progress novel, started off fooling around town as the one who delivers justice or insaaf but soon, things took a messy turn and it was time for the Bhavesh Joshi to get serious.