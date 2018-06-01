Veere Di Wedding Vs Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: For Harshvardhan Kapoor, Best Wishes From Aamir Khan

"May your hard work pay off and may you get all the success you deserve," wrote Aamir Khan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 01, 2018 12:29 IST
New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "All the very best Harsh!" tweeted Aamir Khan
  2. "May your hard work pay off," he added
  3. Karan Johar also reviewed it: "Supremely crafted, sincerely performed!"
It's the D-Day when Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding clashes with her brother Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero at the theatres. This is Harshvardhan Kapoor's second movie and best wishes for the 27-year-old actor have poured in on Twitter. We spotted Aamir Khan telling him "All the very best Harsh!" on the morning of his film's release. In his tweet, Aamir also added: "May your hard work pay off and may you get all the success you deserve! Good luck!" Aww, so sweet. This is what Karan Johar had to say about Harshvardhan's film: "Well intended ! Supremely crafted and sincerely performed! Bhavesh Joshi is a film that makes you think and wake up to ground realities! Go watch it this weekend!" Others who also tweeted for our desi superhero includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Farhan Akhtar, Yami Gautam and Saiyami Kher, who co-starred with Harshvardhan in Mirzya. It marked the debut of both Harshvardhan and Saiyami.

"Bhavesh Joshi is a beautiful cinematic experience with wonderful background score," wrote Nawazuddin. "All the best team Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and a special shout out to my brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, wish you all a super success," tweeted Farhan.

Harshvardhan's star sister Sonam Kapoor had also posted a shout out for her brother and cheered for the entire team: "Outstanding film Bhavesh Joshi... everyone is mind blowing! Harshvardhan Kapoor is insane... Priyanshu, Ashish and Nishikant Kamat are out of this world. Vikramaditya is the best filmmaker of our country right now," he tweeted.

"Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is a genre India has never seen before. Hats off to the entire team for believing and pulling of this film. Vikramaditya Motwane is a genius. Harshvardhan Kapoor, I felt so proud watching you. All the hard work will pay off. Go get them Bhavesh Joshi," said Saiyami Kher.

"Absolutely loved Bhavesh Joshi - real , gripping and totally relevant! And Harsh you are so effortless... just with your second movie you resonate the kind of passion you hold as an actor! Kudos to the entire team," added Yami Gautam.

Here's how Harshvardhan's colleagues cheered for him on Twitter:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On Friday, Bhavesh Joshi opened to mixed reviews and in his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is about a trio of male friends who, galvanized into action by the 2011 anti-corruption movement, launch Insaaf, a campaign to punish errant citizens, the kind of who break traffic rules or urinate on city walls." In Bhavesh Joshi, Harshvardhan plays the role of a character, who, inspired by his friend's still-in-progress novel, started off fooling around town as the one who delivers justice or insaaf but soon, things took a messy turn and it was time for the Bhavesh Joshi to get serious.

Will the audience be more thrilled with Bhavesh Joshi than Veere Di Wedding? Only time and box office numbers will tell.
 

