Veere Di Wedding Vs Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: For Harshvardhan Kapoor, Best Wishes From Aamir Khan

- "All the very best Harsh!" tweeted Aamir Khan
- "May your hard work pay off," he added
- Karan Johar also reviewed it: "Supremely crafted, sincerely performed!"
"Bhavesh Joshi is a beautiful cinematic experience with wonderful background score," wrote Nawazuddin. "All the best team Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and a special shout out to my brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, wish you all a super success," tweeted Farhan.
Harshvardhan's star sister Sonam Kapoor had also posted a shout out for her brother and cheered for the entire team: "Outstanding film Bhavesh Joshi... everyone is mind blowing! Harshvardhan Kapoor is insane... Priyanshu, Ashish and Nishikant Kamat are out of this world. Vikramaditya is the best filmmaker of our country right now," he tweeted.
"Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is a genre India has never seen before. Hats off to the entire team for believing and pulling of this film. Vikramaditya Motwane is a genius. Harshvardhan Kapoor, I felt so proud watching you. All the hard work will pay off. Go get them Bhavesh Joshi," said Saiyami Kher.
"Absolutely loved Bhavesh Joshi - real , gripping and totally relevant! And Harsh you are so effortless... just with your second movie you resonate the kind of passion you hold as an actor! Kudos to the entire team," added Yami Gautam.
Here's how Harshvardhan's colleagues cheered for him on Twitter:
All the very best Harsh! May your hard work pay off and may you get all the success you deserve! Good luck !— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) June 1, 2018
Well intended ! Supremely crafted and sincerely performed! #bhaveshjoshi is a film that makes you think and wake up to ground realities!!!! Go watch it this weekend!! @HarshKapoor_#vikramadityamotwane— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 1, 2018
#BhaveshJoshi is a beautiful cinematic experience with wonderful background score.— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 1, 2018
All the best team #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero and a special shout out to my brother @HarshKapoor_ .. wish you all a super success.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 1, 2018
Outstanding film bhavesh joshi.. everyone is mind blowing! @HarshKapoor_ is insane... priyanshu, Ashish and Nishikant Kamat are out of this world. Vikramaditya is the best filmmaker of our country right now!— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 31, 2018
#BhaveshJoshisuperhero is a genre India has never seen before. Hats of to the entire team for believing & pulling of this film. #VikramadityaMotwane is a genius. @HarshKapoor_ I felt so proud watching you. All the hardwork will pay off. Go get them #BhaveshJoshipic.twitter.com/GD2A3HkrXl— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) May 31, 2018
Absolutely loved 'Bhavesh Joshi ' - real , gripping & totally relevant ! And Harsh you are so effortless ..just with your second movie you resonate the kind of passion you hold as an actor ! Kudos to the entire team @HarshKapoor_@FuhSePhantom— Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) June 1, 2018
Will the audience be more thrilled with Bhavesh Joshi than Veere Di Wedding? Only time and box office numbers will tell.