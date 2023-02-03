Arjun Kapoor Remembers Mom On Her Birth Anniversary With An Emotional Post

Like every year, on the occasion of the late Mona Kapoor's birth anniversary, her son Arjun Kapoor has shared a heartfelt note. In addition to the moving message, Arjun Kapoor also shared an image of a letter he wrote to his mother nearly 25 years ago. The letter from 1997 says, “Mother. What is a mother, Some say it is the second form of God. I say it is a friend, a brother and sometimes your father. My mother is more precious than gold, more soft than a petal of a flower, more enthusiastic than a teenager, more lovable than myself. (OH) mother don't ever get upset. Because your tears are like fresh droplets of water. But your smile is like RS 1,00,00,000 and much more.” The letter is signed, “Your son, Arjun Kapoor,” and dated October 6, 1997. He also added the post-script: “Keep smiling."

Along with an image of the letter, Arjun Kapoor penned an equally moving note. He wrote, “I'm running out of pictures now Maa. I've run out of words also so just putting up something again that sums the child inside me up. Maybe I've run out of energy & strength also but today is your birthday and it's the best day of the year for me. That's why I promise you I will never give up. I promise you I will find new energy & strength & I promise you I will make you proud wherever you are… Love you feels rather empty without your smile ya… Happy Birthday to my everything.” He also added a heart emoji.

Vidya Balan, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Tahira Kashyap and Dia Mirza reacted to the post with heart emojis. Gauahar Khan wrote, “God bless,” with a heart emoji.

Arjun Kapoor often shares throwback images and videos of his mother on Instagram. Last year on Mona Kapoor's death anniversary, he shared a photo with his late mother and said: "That's where we will meet again Maa... up there from where you watch over Ansh & me... I miss you can't wait to see u again get held by u one more time hear ur voice one more time see u smile one more time... I'll see u soon... 10 years since I saw u last... everything in this life is redundant & pointless... the success the failure the good the bad they all remind me of not having u here... life is unfair... it's been unkind...u were taken away to early to see ur sacrifices pay off... Everyone looks at my face and says I don't smile enough but how to tell them that my smile left me 10 years back..."

Read the complete note here:

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are Mona Shourie and filmmaker Boney Kapoor's children. Mona Shourie Kapoor died in 2012 after a prolonged battle with cancer.