Why Arjun Kapoor 'Hated Every Bit' Of Mother's Day

Arjun Kapoor, who lost his mom and producer Mona Shourie Kapoor in 2012 before the release of his debut film Ishaqzaade, dedicated his latest Instagram post to her. A day after the world celebrated International Mother's Day, Arjun posted a throwback picture with his late mom on the platform last night. In the candid moment, we see Arjun sharing the frame with his mom Mona. Both Arjun and Mona are looking in different directions. While Mona is smiling in the picture, Arjun seems a bit "lost".

The 2 States actor wrote an emotional note in his post. While many actors celebrated Mother's Day with their moms, Arjun says he "hated every bit of it". Arjun, who has completed 9 years in Bollywood today, also shared that he still feels "lost" without his mom, just like in the picture.

He wrote, "Yesterday was Mother's Day I hated every bit of it.... Tomorrow is 9 years of me being an actor but I'm still lost without you Mom. Just like in this picture I hope you are smiling watching over me and you got my back..."

Vaani Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Rakul Preet, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Kapoor reacted to his post. All of them dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Soni Razdan and Tisca Chopra also commented on his post. Soni wrote, "Your lovely mom was one of the kindest most warm people I've ever met. You take care." Tisca commented, "She was a gem...and you are blessed to have had her in your life...she must be smiling from above."

Arjun frequently shares throwback pictures of his mom Mona on his Instagram handle. In March this year, the actor remembered his mom on her death anniversary. He wrote, "It's been 9 years, it's not fair ya I miss u Maa come back na please... I miss u worrying about me, fusing over me, I miss seeing ur name calling on my phone, I miss coming home & seeing u... I miss ur laugh, I miss ur smell, I miss being called Arjun with ur voice echoing in my ear. I really miss you Mom. I hope ur ok wherever u are, I'm trying to be ok too, on most days I manage but I miss u... come back na..."

Boney Kapoor married Mona Shourie Kapoor in 1983. Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are their children. Boney and Mona separated in 1996. Mona died on March 25, 2012, after battling cancer. She was a television producer and an entrepreneur.

In terms of work, Arjun Kapoor has films like Sardar Ka Grandson, Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns coming up. He was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar this year. Arjun has worked in films such as Aurangzeb, Gunday, 2 States, Ki And Ka and Half Girlfriend among others.