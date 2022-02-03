On Mona Shourie's Birth Anniversary, Arjun Kapoor And Anshula Remember Their Mother

Arjun and Anshula shared late Mona Shourie's photo (Courtesy: arjunkapoor)

On his mother's birth anniversary, Arjun Kapoor has penned an emotional note in memory of her. He has shared a picture on Instagram of a framed photo of his mother Mona Shourie and poured his heart out about just how much he missed her. In a caption that provided fans with an insight into Arjun Kapoor's unique bond with his mother, the actor said that he felt “incomplete” without her around him. In his caption, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday, Mom. I miss seeing your name on my phone. I miss coming back home to you. I miss seeing you and Anshula Kapoor talk away endlessly. I miss you maa... I miss saying your name. I miss your smell. I miss being immature and having you sort me out. I miss being a child. I miss smiling with you. I miss being ok. I miss feeling whole because I had you by my side…”

Arjun Kapoor also added that he was constantly striving to make his mother proud of him. He said, “I am incomplete without you I just hope this version of me is still making you proud as you watch over us.”

Arjun Kapoor also signed off the letter to his mom in the sweetest manner. “Love you, Your flawed over honest chubby cheeks son,” he wrote.

Arjun Kapoor's heartbreaking post received a lot of love from his family and colleagues. His girlfriend Malaika Arora, cousin Rhea Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor have dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia, Tahira Kashyap, Radhika Madan and Bhumi Pednekar have also extended their support in the comments section.

On the occasion, Anshula Kapoor too shared the same image, which also features Arjun Kapoor's pet dog Maximus. Anshula posted a poignant note in which she poured her heart out. Addressing her mother, Anshula wrote, “Happy Birthday, Ma. That feeling of “I want my mom” really doesn't have an age limit. And, grief has no time limit either. It's been 10 years, but on most days it still takes so much work just to feel okay.”

Anshula Kapoor also used the opportunity to tell her mother and the world just how proud she is of her brother, Arjun Kapoor. “Ma, I hope you're looking at us from wherever you are and you're proud of Arjun Kapoor and me. He makes me proud every single day, and on days like today when my heart breaks a little extra, knowing I have him makes the cracks heal a little faster.”

Anshula Kapoor ended the note saying that she would have dal kadhi and rice for lunch and toast to her mom but added that even food doesn't taste the same without her mother.

Anshula Kapoor's cousins Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor as well as aunt Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments.

Mona Shourie was married to producer Boney Kapoor from 1983 to 1996. She has produced several successful movies and TV shows. Mona Shourie died in March 2012 after a battle with cancer, just weeks before Arjun Kapoor made his debut with Ishaqzaade.