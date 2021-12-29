Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Sister Anshula Is Sibling Goals

Arjun Kapoor posted this. (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor)

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor shared a birthday post for sister Anshula Kapoor on his Instagram handle. Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and sister of Arjun Kapoor. Anshula turned 31-years-old on Wednesday, December 29. The video features Arjun along with his sister Anshula dressed in the colour-coordinated outfit and dancing to the latest Instagram trend. Sharing the post, the actor wrote: "Remain kind, be the best version of yourself every day, Stay happy, always smile & remember Mom & I got your back no matter what... Happy Birthday Anshula Kapoor, May you get all that you want & deserve this year love you." Reacting to the post, Anshula Kapoor replied, "I love you," along with heart emojis.

Arjun Kapoor is also close to his sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. He is often seen having fun through his social media accounts. Recently, The actor shared a post with his "boy band" and wrote: "One of these four people is posing for a boyband cover. I'll let you guess who." The picture features Arjun's cousin Mohit Marwah, director Karan Boolani - who is married to Arjun Kapoor's cousin Rhea Kapoor and designer Kunal Rawal.

In term of work, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Kuttey which is written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj, the film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Tabu and Radhika Madan. Arjun will also feature in Lady Killer along with Ajay Bahl. Arjun Kapoor is currently dating actress Malaika Arora. The duo keeps sharing glimpses of their holiday trips on social media.