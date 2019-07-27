Arjun Kapoor, Prepping For Panipat, Removes Cap After 9 Months. Malaika Arora Says....

Arjun Kapoor shared this image on Instagram. (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Highlights "Time to cap it off," wrote Arjun Kapoor "I'm just happy to be hair-some from now on," Arjun wrote Malaika Arora commented "Hmm" on one of the posts

Arjun Kapoor got rid of his caps after nine long months and he couldn't have been more happy (his recent Instagram posts are proof). The actor, who had been donning caps since November last year, shared a series of posts on his Instagram profile, in which he talked about how the caps managed to hide the look for his forthcoming film Panipat. Malaika Arora, who is rumoured to be dating the Gunday actor also commented on the post. She wrote: "Finally." Arjun shared the video on Instagram and he wrote: "Time to cap it off. November 16, 2018 till today... Managed to hide my look for Panipat. Courtesy - all my caps."

Take a look at the video here:

Here's a screenshot of Malaika Arora's comment:

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's comment on Arjun's post.

On Saturday morning, Arjun shared multiple pictures of himself sans the cap and he wrote: "Orange is the new black and white. Forget handsome, I'm just happy to be Hair-some from now on. Itni Khushi ."

Arjun shared another video, in which he could be seen finally removing his cap. Malaika commented "Hmm" on the video. Check out the video here:

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora started making public appearances together last year. They sort of made their relationship Instagram official last month, when Malaika Arora posted a birthday wish for Arjun on social media.

Arjun and Malaika went on a vacation to New York together last month. They shared photographs from their getaway on their respective Instagram profiles.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in India's Most Wanted. His line-up of films includes Panipat, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.