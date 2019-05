Arjun Kapoor On Criticism Over India's Most Wanted's Bhagavad Gita Reference

Arjun Kapoor speaks on the religion of terrorism. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights "I am not a Hindu. I am not a Muslim. I am an Indian," says Arjun Arjun said the film is about people who don't think about religion India's Most Wanted will release on May 24

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor, who features in Indias Most Wanted, an upcoming film based on a real-life event of a terrorist, says terrorism has no religion and as an individual he puts humanity before religious identity. When the teaser of the film was launched on April 16, it drew attention on social media for showing a faceless terrorist, referred to as "India's Osama," citing the Bhagavad Gita to explain the body and soul connection to justify human killing. When asked about his reaction on the criticism, Arjun at the film's trailer launch here on Thursday said, "I am not a Hindu. I am not a Muslim. I am an Indian. We are all Indians who are making this film."

"Therefore, we are putting our country and humanity before anything. This film is about people who don't think about religion, caste and creed. I do not want to discuss that and give it importance. We would rather want to discuss the work of our intelligence bureau," Arjun added.

The actor further said: "It's easy for people to type things on the computer sitting at home. But do they go and put themselves out there? People use words to rationalise thoughts. People use religion to make others think in a certain way. We are making a film that is pro-Indian."

The film India's Most Wanted, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, revolves around an undercover operation to capture a terrorist without using any gun power. Arjun plays Prabhat Kapoor, who leads the operation with a four-member team.

As Jaish-e-Mohammad leader Masood Azhar has been declared a global terrorist by the UN Security Council, Arjun said he hoped justice would be served towards humanity by taking the right action against him. "It's good that the UN has agreed that he is a threat to humanity and it is about time that better sense prevails. We all can see how the government has been proactive in trying to get him to be called a threat. Now that he is, I just hope action is taken and justice happens," the actor said.

Produced by Fox Studios, the filmIndia's Most Wanted also features Rajesh Sharma and Shantilal Mukherjee. It is slated for release on May 24.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.