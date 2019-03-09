Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna Bring The City To Standstill

Sonakshi Sinha, Bobby Deol, Ekta Kapoor, Aayush Sharma, Patralekhaa were the other stars who also partied at Soho House in Mumbai

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 09, 2019 11:21 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna Bring The City To Standstill

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora photographed in Mumbai


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Priyanka Chopra looked chic in a brown short dress
  2. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor left together in the same car
  3. Arjun and Malaika are reportedly looking forward to an April wedding

Several celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, Bobby Deol, Ekta Kapoor, Aayush Sharma, Patralekhaa and others brought Mumbai to a standstill as they arrived one after the other at Soho House in Juhu, where actress Huma Qureshi hosted a party. Flashbulbs popped incessantly at these stars near the restaurant and several of their fans also came to see them. Other celebs like Kim Sharma, Karan Tacker, Kabir Khan, Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul were also spotted at Soho House. Priyanka Chopra looked chic in a brown short dress, which paired with knee-length boots and a bag. She returned to India last week and is currently busy with The Sky Is Pink shoot.

qv4iuv68

 

cl9s6n7

 

Rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor arrived separately at the party venue, but they left together in the same car. Malaika paired her orange top and blue jeans with a coat while Arjun was casually dressed.

ih0udkeg

 

t8bt6v4g

 

At the exit, Malaika and Arjun were joined by his sister Amrita Arora.

kkfnq0go

 

The rumoured couple often find a spot on the trends list for pictures of them from their outings and parties. As per unconfirmed reports, Arjun and Malaika are looking forward to an April wedding. However, there is no official confirmation as of now.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna left the venue hand-in-hand and the actor drove back home. They were joined by Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi.

6csmu4f8

 

t27clr4o

 

Here are the inside pictures from the party.

e83g4v68

 

k09ubm1g

 

nucj7vr

 

4rjvgfqo

 

ijkeadr

 

e2gla6no

 

Whose look did you like the most? Tell us in the comments section below.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

priyanka chopraarjun kapoor malaika aroratwinkle khanna akshay kumar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Women's DayWomen's Day WishesInternational Women's DayWomen's Day QuotesHonda Civic20 Rs CoinWomen's Day Doodle Live TVPNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsRedmi Note 7Captain MarvelRealme 3

................................ Advertisement ................................