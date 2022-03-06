Arjun Kapoor Leaves A Heart-Warming Birthday Wish For Janhvi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor posted this. (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor)

It's Janhvi Kapoor's birthday today, and almost everyone in her family has wished her on social media. Starting from her father, producer Boney Kapoor, to her siblings, Janhvi has been flooded with wishes till now. Now, Janhvi's half-brother actor Arjun Kapoor has wished her. Arjun Kapoor's shared a photo with Janhvi, where he seems to have photobombed her, which makes it look even more adorable. However, our eyes are glued to the heart-warming caption. It read, “I know I wasn't around for quite a few birthdays but now you're stuck with me for life.”

Janhvi Kapoor's aunt Maheep Kapoor left red heart emojis in the comment section.

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri wrote, “Hahaha cute.”

Janhvi Kapoor also received another loved-up birthday wish from her half-sister, Anshula Kapoor. Anshula shared a photo where she is seen giving Janhvi a peck on the cheek. Meanwhile, Janhvi pouts and looks at the camera. The image may be slightly blurry but we love it all the same. The caption read, “HBD lover Janhvi Kapoor. A year older. A year bolder. Here's to another year of laughing together, annoying each other, salivating over food videos together, crying together, messing up together, watching emo films together and loving each other! You're my Bae, I love you (more than you love tiramisu.)”

Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor's sister, melted our hearts with her wish. It included a childhood photo of the two of them. As the two sisters smile for the lens, our eyes are hooked on what Khushi wrote. The caption read, “Happy birthday to my everything.” Khushi also attached a white heart emoji.

While wishing Janhvi Kapoor, her father Boney Kapoor shared some life advice. He posted an adorable childhood photo of Janhvi and wrote, “Joy of our lives, remain the way you are, simple, down to earth, respectful to everyone, spreading warmth, these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday, beta.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor's line-up of movies includes Mr & Mrs Mahi, Mili, and Good Luck Jerry.