'Happy Birthday My Everything': Khushi Kapoor's Adorable Birthday Wish For Sister Janhvi

Khushi Kapoor posted this. (Image courtesy: khushi05k)

Highlights Khushi Kapoor shared an Instagram story

"Happy birthday my everything," wrote Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor is Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister

It's Janhvi Kapoor's birthday and the entire family is flooding social media with super adorable birthday wishes for the actress. But guess who has caught our attention with a really cute birthday note? We are talking about Janhvi's sister, Khushi Kapoor. Khushi shared a throwback photo from their childhood on Instagram Stories. In the photo, Khushi is seen smiling through funky sunglasses while Janhvi shuts her eyes, smiles and hugs her sister. Khushi's birthday wish for Janhvi was short and sweet. She captioned the image, “Happy birthday to my everything”, and added a white heart icon. She also tagged Janhvi on the post.

Khushi Kapoor isn't the only one to have surprised us with a childhood photo of Janhvi Kapoor. Their father, producer Boney Kapoor, also posted a throwback image of the actress on Instagram. In the photo, little Janhvi is dressed in ethnic wear, looking so cute that we can't take our eyes off her. Adding some life advice, Boney Kapoor wrote, "Joy of our lives, remain the way you are, simple, down to earth, respectful to everyone, spreading warmth, these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday, beta."

Manish Malhotra and Maheep Kapoor left rede heart emojis in the comment section.

Janhvi Kapoor's half-sister Anshula Kapoor, too, posted a heart-warming birthday wish. A photo shows Anshula giving Janhvi a peck on the cheek. The caption read, “HBD lover Janhvi Kapoor. A year older. A year bolder. Here's to another year of laughing together, annoying each other, salivating over food videos together, crying together, messing up together, watching emo films together and loving each other! You're my Bae, I love you (more than you love tiramisu.)”

Last month, Janhvi Kapoor had shared a photo from her childhood that had her late mother, actress Sridevi. Janhvi shared the photo on Sridevi's 4th death anniversary. She wrote an emotional caption, "I've still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that's the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever."

Janhvi Kapoor's childhood photos often feature on her Instagram page. On Sridevi's birth anniversary, too, she has posted a throwback photo. In the photo, we can see little Janhvi smiling ear-to-ear. She also dedicated a message to her mother.

Janhvi Kapoor debuted in Bollywood with Dhadak in 2018.