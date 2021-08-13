'Everything Is For You': Janhvi Kapoor Posts Childhood Memory Of Mom Sridevi On Her Birth Anniversary

Janhvi Kapoor shared this throwback (courtesy janhvikapoor)

Highlights Janhvi shared a childhood throwback on Sridevi's birth anniversary

"Happy birthday Mumma," she wrote

"I love you," added Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor lost her mother, actress Sridevi, in 2018, just months before she stepped into Bollywood - today marks Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary. On Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor poured her heart out in a note dedicated to late actress Sridevi. Janhvi Kapoor's post arrived in the form of a throwback photo, a childhood memory featuring herself and mom Sridevi - little Janhvi smiling ear-to-ear it the photo says it all about the happy memory. In her note, Janhvi dedicated this message to the late actress: "Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you." Janhvi's post was showered with red hearts, including comments from celebs such as Dia Mirza and others.

Here's how Janhvi Kapoor remembered mom Sridevi on her birth anniversary.

On Sridevi's death anniversary this year, Janhvi Kapoor wrote the most heart-wrenching message: "Miss you." Janhvi shared a photo of what appears to be a letter she received from her mom, which said: "I love you, my labbu. You are the best baby in the world." Meanwhile, Janhvi's sister Khushi posted a throwback photo of parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor and wrote: "I love you."

Just months after Sridevi's death, Janhvi Kapoor attended the National Awards wearing one of her mother's kanjeevaram saree. Sridevi was posthumously honoured with the Best Actress National Award for her role in MOM, which was her last film.

Sridevi died in 2018 after accidentally drowning in a hotel bathtub in Dubai, where the Kapoors were attending the wedding festivities of Mohit Marwah. Sridevi was 54. Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018, after which she featured in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories. Her upcoming movies include Dharma Productions rom-com Dostana 2. Khushi Kapoor studies film in New York - she is yet to reveal her Bollywood plans.