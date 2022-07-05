Arjun Kapoor Calls Girlfriend Malaika Arora 'Shopaholic' In This Pic From Their Paris Vacation

Arjun Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor recently returned from his Paris vacation with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. However, it seems his heart is still in Paris as he has been sharing throwback pictures on his Instagram handle. Recently, the actor dropped a new post - an adorable selfie, possibly from a showroom in Paris, as we can see bags and heels in the background. The actor has shared a mirror selfie - Malaika Arora looks stunning in a green ensemble while Arjun Kapoor looks dashing in a black outfit as he clicks a picture. Sharing the post, Arjun captioned it as "A Selfie with the Shopaholic".

Here have a look:

Arjun Kapoor jetted off to Paris with Malaika Arora to celebrate his 37th birthday and kept her Insta family updated by sharing several pictures and videos from the picturesque location. Also, on his birthday, he shared an emotional post dedicated to his mother (Boney Kapoor's first wife), Mona Shourie. He wrote, "Look Maa your son is 37 today & all grown up... I miss you but I know you're watching over me always & forever," followed by a heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

On Tuesday, Malaika Arora also shared a video on her Instagram, including several unseen pictures and videos. She captioned it as "This weather is so romantic .... #throwback to Banta hai..... I (heart emoticon) paris".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on July 29.