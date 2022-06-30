Ek Villain Returns Trailer: In John Abraham vs Arjun Kapoor, Will The Real Villain Please Stand Up?

A still from Ek Villain Returns. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Ek Villain Returns released on Thursday and it packed with action. The film boasts a of an impressive cast including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The trailer begins with a throwback to Rakesh Mahadkar (the titular villain played by Riteish Deshmukh in the first installment). The trailer begins with a disclaimer that a similar villain is the talk of the town. His pattern of crime involves killing women, who have a "connection" with unrequited lovers. The trailer then showcases the respective love stories of Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani-John Abraham. It is difficult to comprehend who the real villain of the story is since both John and Arjun are the heroes of their own tales. Another twist at the end of the trailer suggests that Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani might as well be the real villains. Seems like we will have to wait for the film's release to know the answer to that question.

Check out the trailer of Ek Villain Returns:

Ahead of the trailer's release, the makers shared posters from the film. One of the posters features John Abraham and Disha Patani posing together. "Hero aur heroine ki stories toh bohot hain, ab baari hai Villain ki kahani jaan ne ki," read the caption on the post.

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria, sharing a poster featuring Arjun Kapoor, wrote: "It's not about the hero or heroine anymore, it's all about the Villain..."

The The first installment of the film, featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and T-Series, the film has been directed by Mohit Suri. The film is slated for release on July 29.