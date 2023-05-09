Arijit Singh Schools Fan For Pulling His Hand During Live Concert: 'My Hand Is Shaking Right Now'

Arijit Singh in a still from the video. (courtesy: SinghfanArijit)

Arijit Singh, who was recently performing in Aurangabad, paused during the live concert after an excited fan pulled his hand and the singer was injured. "My hand is shaking right now. I can't move my hand," the singer said on stage. The video from the concert has been shared by several fan pages dedicated to the singer. Arijit told the fan politely, "If I am not able to perform, you are not able to have fun. It's as simple as that. You're pulling me like that. My hand is shaking. Should I leave?" The crowd responded with a loud "no." Meanwhile, the fan who pulled the singer's hand, apologized to Arijit Singh multiple times. Arijit Singh added, "You have to understand. You are a grown-up, right? You are a mature person, right? Why did you pull me like that? My hand is shaking right now. I can't move my hand."

The audience member who pulled Arijit Singh's hand during the concert said that he was coming to the front so she just took his hand. The singer replied, "Obviously I'll come in front of everybody na. I love everybody here. I will go to everybody."

Check out the viral video here:

Arijit Singh's singing credits include some of the biggest hits including Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Kesariya and many more.

He recently sang multiple songs for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, including O Bedardeya, Tere Pyaar Mein and Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai.