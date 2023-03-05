Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Song O Bedardeya: Ranbir Kapoor And Arijit Singh Reunite For A Soulful Track

Still from a video shared by Shraddha Kapoor. (courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

By now, we have established that Arijit Singh and Ranbir Kapoor are a match made in heaven, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Now, the duo is back with another melodious heartbreak song, this time in Luv Ranjan's romantic comedyTu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.The new song, O Bedardeya, features Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor nursing a broken heart. The video shows Ranbir dealing with a broken heart on solitary drives and sessions at the golf course, while Shraddha is seen trying to party, albeit unsuccessfully the visuals suggest. The Arijit Singh track has been composed by Pritam with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Over the weekend, Shraddha Kapoor shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “Listen to the ultimate heartbreak song with our Jhoothi and Makkaar!O Bedardeya Song out now!”

Watch the song here:

Previously, the makers of the film released a song that is bound to be a popular dance track at weddings this year. Show Me The Thumka, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh, has Ranbir and Shraddha pulling off some complex moves with panache.

Before this, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, the makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar dropped the ultimate party number Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai. As usual, Ranbir Kapoor proved that he is one the best dancers in the country with the peppy track.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan, will hit the theatres on March 8. The film also stars Anubhav Singh Bassi in an important role. The film is being jointly produced by Luv Ranjan and T-Series. This is Ranbir and Shraddha's first film together.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in a guest appearance in the song Thumkeshwari in the film Bhediya.