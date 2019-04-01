AR Rahman's Marvel Anthem Sets The Mood For Avengers: Endgame

A still from the Marvel Anthem (courtesy YouTube)

AR Rahman just dropped the much-awaited Marvel Anthem in Hindi and it sets just the perfect mood for Avengers: Endgame, which arrives in theatres on April 26. The track has been composed, produced and sung by the music maestro and will also be released in Tamil and Telugu soon. The Marvel theme song is the perfect tribute to Avengers: Endgame and begins with glimpses of how the world was cast into Thanos' dark shadow in the last Avengers movie Infinity War. Just when snippets of Thanos wiping out the planet with the snap of his finger makes you morose, Rahman sings out: "Roke na rukenge aaj toh yaara... Taiyaar ho!" which resonates the Avengers' resolution to take down Thanos - "Whatever it takes."

The second half of the song is a collage of powerful moments from the Avengers: Endgame with the core team - Captain America, Iron Man, Hawkeye, Thor and Black Widow - making appearances in their new white suits (a glimpse of which was also there in the trailer).

Marvel India tweeted the video with the apt description. The Marvel Anthem indeed is special: "Here's something special for all you amazing Marvel India fans!" Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo launched the song along with Rahman at an event in Mumbai.

Watch the Marvel Anthem here:

Earlier, Rahman revealed how excited he was about the collaboration and said this in a statement: "Being surrounded by Marvel fans in my own family, there was too much pressure to come with something really satisfying and apt for Avengers: Endgame. I hope Marvel aficionados and music lovers enjoy the track," reported PTI.

The wait for Avengers: Endgame will end on April 26.

