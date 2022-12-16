Oscars 2023: AR Rahman Casts His Academy Award Vote. See What He Posted

AR Rahman on stage. (courtesy: arrahman)

Music composer and singer AR Rahman is no stranger to the Academy Awards. After winning two awards in 2009 and being nominated in 2011, the musical genius has an Oscar connection this year too. In a new Instagram post, AR Rahman shared that he has cast his vote for the upcoming 95th edition of the prestigious award. The awards are conferred to actors and technicians through a voting system by members of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. AR Rahman posted a screenshot of a notification from The Academy that says, “Thank you. Your ballot has been received.” The message also requests members to keep their voting decisions confidential, adding that “it is essential to the integrity and fairness of the process.”

AR Rahman shared the post with a simple caption of a popcorn emoji and tagged The Academy. He also added a geotag pointing to Chennai. Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

See the post here:

AR Rahman's voting update comes just hours after he was spotted visiting the Ameen Dargah in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, with superstar Rajinikanth. Here's a video of AR Rahman and Rajinikanth being welcome at the Dargah, shared by a fan on Twitter.

Recently, AR Rahman also performed at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. In the photos, he is seen on stage and posing with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. “Thank you, Red Sea Film Festival Jeddah, for being such an amazing host! All of us loved being there,” AR Rahman wrote in the caption.

AR Rahman won two Oscar Awards – Best Original Score and Best Original Song (shared with lyricist Gulzar) for his work in the 2009 film Slumdog Millionaire. He has also won the Golden Globe and the Grammy Awards for his music in Slumdog Millionaire.