Anushka Sharma Reveals She And Virat Kohli Cook For Vamika And Akaay

Anushka Sharma has been living the best life with her husband Virat Kohli and their kids, Vamika Kohli and Akay Kohli, in London. Anushka, who is currently in Mumbai for an event, opened up about parenting revealing that she and Virat Kohli personally cook homemade meals to pass their family's traditional recipes to the future generation. Speaking at the event, Anushka said, “We had this discussion at home that if we don't make the food our moms made at home, then we won't be passing these recipes on to our kids. So, sometimes I cook, and sometimes my husband cooks, and we really try to replicate the way our mothers did. I cheat a little by calling my mom to ask for recipes, but it's so important. It's like you're passing on something valuable to your children.”

Anushka also laughingly mentioned how she still needs her mother's help while trying out age-old recipes. The actress added that she puts emphasis on following a routine for Vamika and Akay despite being busy with travelling. Elaborating on the topic, Anushka Sharma said, “I am very particular about routine. We travel a lot as a family, and my kids experience many changes in their lives. So, by creating a routine for them, I am giving them a sense of control. Meal times are fixed—no matter where we are, we eat at the same time and sleep at the same time. It helps them regulate themselves much better.”

Anushka Sharma shares a strong penchant for home-cooked meals. In an interaction with ANI at the event, the actress revealed her comfort food when “not feeling great”. She said, “Anything that my mother made while we were growing up was my comfort food. One thing I always go back to and when I am not feeling great, which is an instant pick-me-up, is dal chawal and sukhi aloo ki sabzi -- all in one plate. Love it.” Take a look:

