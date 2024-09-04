Anushka Sharma Makes A Rare Appearance At The Mumbai Airport. See Pics

Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai and made a stylish appearance at the Mumbai airport. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor was dressed in all-black. Anushka Sharma wore a black blazer over a black shirt. She neatly tied her hair in a bun and amped up her glamour quotient with an over-sized black shades. Anushka Sharma smiled, posed for the paparazzi and waved at them before getting into the car. Earlier, Anushka Sharma dropped a hint on her Instagram stories that she might come to India. She dropped a promotional video from a healthy food and snacks brand on Instagram. The video is centred around a competition where fans can win the opportunity to meet Anushka at an event in Mumbai. Take a look at the pictures here:

In July, Anushka and Virat were spotted with Akaay in London. A fan page dedicated to the star cricketer shared a video on Instagram. In the video, Virat can be spotted with his baby boy on his lap. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli can be seen standing near a flower shop. Anushka Sharma wore a white top and shorts while Virat was dressed in his casual best. Sharing the video, the fanpage wrote in the caption, "Akaay Kohli spotted with Virat and Anushka in London." Take a look:

Anushka Sharma shared a fun-filled picture on her Instagram stories. She shared a picture of a bowl full of popsicles. What caught the Internet's attention was a glimpse of tiny hands reaching out to the bowl. No points for guessing whose hands we are talking about. This is the first time Anushka shared a glimpse of her baby boy Akaay on social media feed. Anushka didn't write any specific caption. But we can assume the actor spent a fun-filled time with her kids in the company of a dessert treat.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay. Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda 'Xpress, a film which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.