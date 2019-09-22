Anushka Sharma Features On Fortune India's List Of Most Powerful Women

Anushka Sharma shared this picture. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma occupied a spot on the list of trends on Sunday after she featured on the Fortune India's top 50 list of Most Powerful Women of 2019. The 31-year-old actress, who was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero, is the youngest woman on the list and ranks 39, reported news agency IANS. The list states the names of India's most powerful women in business, who are making an impact by virtue of their business acumen and cultural influence. Apart from being an actress and producer, Anushka Sharma also owns her clothing line Nush. She is also the face of several other brands such as Myntra, Lavie, Nivea and Elle 18.

Stating details about Anushka Sharma's production house Clean Slate Films' projects, Fortune India wrote: "Sharma is not only the face of her clothing line Nush and several other brands such as Nivea, Elle 18, Myntra and Lavie, but also a producer. Clean Slate Films, which Sharma set up when she was 25, has produced three small-budget Hindi films - NH10, Phillauri, and Pari. They made around Rs 40 crore each at the box office. Moving beyond Bollywood, Clean Slate Films has tied up with Netflix to produce a feature film titled Bulbul and a web-series called Mai. It is also developing and producing a web-series for Amazon Prime Video."

Anushka Sharma made her debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in the year 2008. She has featured in over 15 films till now and was last seen in Zero, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

(With inputs from IANS)

