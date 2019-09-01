Anushka Sharma Supports Zareen Khan After She Gets Body-Shamed By Troll: 'You're Perfect'

"You're beautiful," wrote Anushka for Zareen. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

After actress Zareen Khan was mercilessly trolled on social media for posting pictures, in which her stomach had stretch marks, Anushka Sharma came forward and extended support to the actress, calling her "perfect" and "beautiful". On August 30, Zareen Khan shared a couple of pictures from her Udaipur visit on Instagram, in which she could be seen sporting a white crop top and black trousers. A portion of her stomach revealed her stretch marks. Minutes after Zareen Khan posted the pictures, social media users started trolling her brutally for her stretch marks and left comments such as "So weird stomach" and "What happened to your stomach."

However, Zareen hit back at the online bullies with a lengthy message that read: "For people who are very curious to know about what's wrong with my stomach, this is the natural stomach of a person who's lost more than 50 Kg of weight. This is how it looks when it is not photoshopped or surgically corrected. I've always been someone who believes in being real and embraced my imperfections with pride rather than covering it up."

On Saturday, Anushka Sharma expressed her support for Zareen Khan and shared an "appreciation post" for her on her Instagram story. "Zareen, you're beautiful and brave and strong and perfect just the way you are. #lookbeyondthebody #appreciationpost," she wrote.

Here are the pictures Zareen Khan posted on her Instagram profile:

And, here's what she replied to online bullies:

A screenshot of Zareen Khan's Instagram story.

Now, take a look at Anushka Sharma's message for Zareen here:

A screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

Zareen Khan made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's 2010 film Veer. She has featured in films such as Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, Veerappan, Wajah Tum Ho, Aksar 2 and 1921.

