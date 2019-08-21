Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Beach Date Is All About Sunshine And Smiles

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma. Image courtesy: virat.kohli)

Highlights Virat Kohli posted a photo from his beach date with Anushka Virat Kohli's post received over 2 lakh likes on Instagram Anushka posted a beach pic on Monday

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli managed to scoop some time out of their busy schedules and are spending quality time in the Antigua Islands in the Caribbean, where Team India is currently for the test matches against West Indies. On Wednesday, Virat Kohli shared an oh-so-adorable picture along with the actress on his Instagram profile, in which the star couple can be seen chilling on the beach. Dressed in casual, summery outfits, the couple can be seen smiling with all their hearts in the picture. Virat Kohi accompanied the post with a heart and a sun emoji.

As of now, Anushka Sharma hasn't reacted to Virat's post but we are eagerly waiting for her reaction. Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

On Monday, Anushka Sharma shared a stunning sun-kissed picture of herself on her Instagram profile and she captioned it: "Sun-kissed and blessed." In the photograph, the Ae Dil Hai Mushqil actress could be seen dressed in a tangerine bikini and she accentuated her look with a pair of black sunglasses and statement earrings. ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who got married in Italy in 2017, frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. Take a look at some of our favourite posts here:

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress hasn't announced her forthcoming projects as of now. However, she produced Netflix original Mai through her production house Clean Slate Films.

