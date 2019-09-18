Anushka Sharma Yawning, Sorry, Not Yawning At Work Will Leave You In Splits

Anushka Sharma in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma never fails to amaze us with her witty captions and amazing sense of humour. The 31-year-old actress shared a hilarious video of herself on Wednesday and we bet that if you are feeling midweek blues, you will totally relate to it. In the BTS clip that Anushka Sharma shared, she can be seen yawning in between her shoot. That's not it, her caption will also leave you in splits. "No, I wasn't yawning at work. Obviously not," she wrote but then, we all know it's nearly impossible to stop yawning on some days at work. The opera soundtrack in the background is making the video a lot funnier. Check it out here:

Reacting to the picture, actress Zareen Khan left an adorable comment and wrote: "So cute." Earlier this month, Anushka Sharma supported Zareen Khan after she was trolled for posting a picture on social media showing stretch marks on her stomach.

Zareen Khan's comment on Anushka's post.

Not only Zareen, Anushka Sharma's fans on Instagram also flooded her post with comments such as "True" and "So funny." One user wrote: "I am also yawning now. You are so cute Anushka Sharma."

In her previous posts, Anushka Sharma delighted her fans by sharing some priceless throwback pictures of herself. It wouldn't be wrong to say that little Anushka in those pictures won several hearts on the Internet. Take a look:

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Anand L Rai's 2018 film Zero, in which she shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

