When Anushka Sharma And Priyanka Chopra "Argued" Over A Co-Star: "Haven't Seen A Ruder Person..."

During the shoot of NH10 (2015), actor Anushka Sharma performed a violent confrontation scene with antagonist Satbir, played by Darshan Kumaar. At the same time, Darshan was also working on Mary Kom, a sports drama starring Priyanka Chopra, where he played her supportive husband.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Darshan revealed that Anushka and Priyanka once had a disagreement about him, as they held different views regarding his personality.

When asked if he was nervous about performing a violent scene with Anushka, especially since she was the film's producer, Darshan said, "The opposite happened with me. I remember that I had to drag her from the room till outside, holding her hair tightly, and throw her there. I pulled her through a technique, I knew how to do action scenes. I didn't hold her hair tightly, but just showed that energy in my hand. She is such a hardworking and amazing actor that she told me, 'Ache se pakad aur ache se kheench (Hold tightly and pull me properly).'"

He further added, "She asked to pull her hair for real, she wanted to feel that force to bring it out in her expressions. The second time, I held her with a tight grip, she even felt pain, but that scene came out beautifully."

Balancing two vastly different roles at once was challenging for the actor. He described the experience, saying, "It was very tough. But as an actor, that's the thrill. I didn't have an option initially, but then I also didn't want to move schedules. I am not that big of a star that dates would be changed for me."

Darshan Says Priyanka-Anushka Had Contrasting Opinions About Him

Darshan also shared how the two lead actresses had contrasting opinions about him. "Anushka and Priyanka met at their film's shoot and spoke about me. Priyanka said that Dashan is sweet, hardworking and a good actor. Anushka said, 'Kahan? (Where).' I haven't seen a ruder person than him. They argued over me. With both of them, I was in my character at that time. I was Satbir at that time, I never greeted Anushka. I introduced myself to her after the climax."

Darshan explained the reason behind Anushka's initial perception, saying, "It was a part of my process. She had no idea. She thought I have an attitude, maybe she thought that. She told someone jokingly, 'Climax mein ise ache se rod maarungi.' I met her later during the film's promotion in Delhi. Her mind was changed and she thought I am very sweet. I told her that I was in my character at that time."

