Here's Anupam Kher's Birthday Wish For 'Dearest Friend' Robert De Niro

Anupam Kher with Robert De Niro. (courtesy: anupampkher)

Hollywood star and prolific actor Robert De Niro celebrated his birthday on August 17 and wishes poured in from all quarters. On the occasion, the actor also received a special message from his Silver Linings Playbook co-star Anupam Kher. On Instagram, Anupam Kher has shared several images in which he is seen with Robert De Niro. In one of the photos, the two are dining with a Happy Birthday poster in the background. In the caption, he said, “Happy Birthday my dearest friend and world's best actor, Robert De Niro. It has been my pleasure and my honour to know you. May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you continue to inspire actors all over the world. Love and prayers always.”

See the post here:

Last year too, Anupam Kher had shared a similar post on Robert De Niro's birthday. Sharing images, he wrote, “Dear Mr DeNiro, Wishing you a very happy and healthy birthday. May God give you all the happiness in the world. You have inspired generations of actors all over the world. On a personal level, every moment spent with you is most precious and a big learning experience. Thank you for the most delicious dinner and an amazing evening a few days back.”

Recently, Anupam Kher also dropped a post in which he is seen with Kartik Aaryan. In the caption, he explained why he thinks Kartik Aaryan and he are the superstars of the year, given how well their films have done. He wrote, “Superstars: Since the criteria of calling an actor (however good he/she is) a SuperStar depends on the money their movies make, I am sharing with you all a pic of two SUPERSTARS. At least this year for me. My film Kashmir Files made Rs 350 crores worldwide and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned close to Rs 250 crores. Time is changing and so is the audience's taste and the system. Who had ever imagined that a day will come, when my film like Kashmir Files in the lead will do business of 350cr. It is a good churning. I welcome the change. Hope you all do too. It was such a pleasure to meet Kartik recently. He is going to be here for a long long time. Both, as an actor and a superstar…”

Read the complete note here:

On the work front, Anupam Kher will be seen in Uunchai.