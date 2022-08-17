Anupam Kher's 'Pic Of Two Superstars' - Kartik Aaryan And Himself

Anupam Kher poses with Kartik Aaryan in his latest Instagram post. (Courtesy:anupampkher)

On Wednesday, actor Anupam Kher shared pictures of him with actor Kartik Aaryan on his official Instagram account. Along with the pictures, the actor shared a long caption, where he addressed them both as 'superstars', based on the worldwide box office collection of their movies Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 respectively. They both met at David Dhawan's birthday bash in Mumbai on Tuesday. The actor in his caption wrote, "SUPERSTARS: Since the criteria of calling an actor (however good he/she is) a #SuperStar depends on the money their movies make, I am sharing with you all a pic of two SUPERSTARS. At least this year for me! 😬 My film #KashmirFiles made 350crores worldwide and @kartikaaryan's #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 earned close to 250 crores."



He added, "Time is changing and so is the audience's taste and the system. Who had ever imagined that a day will come, when my film like #KashmirFiles in the lead will do business of 350cr. It is a good churning! I welcome the change. Hope you all do too!"



The actor also claimed that Kartik Aryan is going to be in the industry for a long time as a superstar. He wrote, "It was such a pleasure to meet #Kartik recently! He is going to be here for a long long time. Both, as an actor and a superstar. Mai toh lagbhag pichle 40 saal se daud raha hu aur bhi bahaut saal abhi daudna hai aur Kartik jaide naujawano ke sath compete karna hai. Jai ho.(I have been in this industry for over 40 years and I am here to stay for many more years and compete with young actors like Kartik Aaryan.)"



Have a look at the actor's post:



Anupam Kher's latest film Karthikeya 2 has also been doing wonders at the box office. The actor has an interesting cameo in Nikhil Siddhartha's film.



Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has resumed shooting for his film Shehzada, which is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

