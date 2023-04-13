Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi, Rani Mukerji And Others At Satish Kaushik's Birth Anniversary Event

Anupam Kher with Satish Kaushik's family, Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi and Rani were pictured at an event.

Anupam Kher is celebrating his late BFF Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary today (April 13). The Uunchai actor hosted a special musical event in Mumbai to celebrate the late actor's birthday. Several celebs such as Rani Mukerji, Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi, Subhash Ghai-Mukta Ghai, Shankar Mahadevan, Chunky Panday, Anup Soni-Juhi Babbar and Johnny Lever gathered together to remember the late star. Satish Kaushik's wife Shashi Kaushik and their daughter Vanshika were also part of the event. The Mr India actor died in Delhi, allegedly of a heart attack on March 9.

Anupam Kher happily posed with Satish Kaushik's family - wife Shashi Kaushik and daughter Vanshika.

On the stage, Javed Akhtar seems to be paying a moving tribute to Satish Kaushik, while in the background, we can see Anupam Kher standing. The late actor's photo can be seen decorated with flowers.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher, in an interview with ANI, opened up on why he decided to celebrate Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary. He said, "Rather than mourning about someone's death, we should celebrate their life. About 11 years ago, my father died and my parents were married for 59 years, then I planned to celebrate my father's life, so that my mother can spend rest of her life happily. That way this ritual started. Satish and I have been friends for almost 48 years and will continue to be."

Revealing the details about how they celebrated Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary, Anupam Kher said, "Today I am thankful to the people coming and talking about him fondly. So that we can remember him. In fact it was very funny that I had earlier decided that let me not do it because I was too sad and still mourning his death. 4 to 5 days ago, Satish came in my dreams and he said 'Yaar tu mere liye kuch nahi kar raha hai kya? (Are you not planning anything for me?)', so then I decided to celebrate Satish's life today."