Another <i>Desi</i> Girl On The Ramp: Alia Bhatt Makes Paris Fashion Week Debut

A new year and a new desi face at the Paris Fashion Week. Alia Bhatt made her grand entry at this year's gala in Paris. For her debut, the actress added a dash of sparkle on the ramp. Alia Bhatt presented a creation for L'Oreal Paris show "Walk Your Worth" as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection at Palais Garnier (Opera national de Paris) opera house, on Monday. The actress wore a silver metal corset from the shelves of Gaurav Gupta. She walked alongside actor Andie MacDowell during the show.

See photos from Alia Bhatt's Paris Fashion Week debut here:

Photo Credit: AFP

Photo Credit: AFP

Alia Bhatt and Andie MacDowell in picture-perfect moments from the show.

Photo Credit: AFP

Photo Credit: AFP

Alia Bhatt has attended several international fashion events in the last few years. Earlier this year, she stole the show in a Sabyasachi saree at the Met Gala in New York. She also attended the Gucci Cruise show 2025 in London. This year, she also hosted the Hope Gala in London. Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in 2023.

On the work front, last year Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the line-up, in which she will co-star with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal.