Another Day, Another Stunning Pic Of Shweta Bachchan Nanda And Daughter Navya Naveli

Shweta Bachchan Nanda delighted us with yet another picture of herself and Navya Naveli from Isha Ambani's wedding

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 14, 2018 10:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Another Day, Another Stunning Pic Of Shweta Bachchan Nanda And Daughter Navya Naveli

Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared this picture with Navya Naveli (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Ice'd," Shweta captioned the photo
  2. Big B and Jaya Bachchan accompanied Shweta and Navya to the wedding
  3. Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya arrived later

Shweta Bachchan Nanda delighted us with yet another beautiful picture of herself and daughter Navya Naveli from Isha Ambani's wedding. The picture appears to be taken just after the mother-daughter duo got ready for Isha's wedding to Anand Piramal on Wednesday in Mumbai. "Ice'd," Shweta captioned the photo. For the big fat wedding, Shweta and Navya were accompanied by Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan while Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya arrived later. Shweta opted for a pink sari while Navya Naveli wore a beige sari. They accessorised their outfits with kundan jewellery. On Wednesday, Shweta treated us to some fabulous set of family pictures too, but first, take a look at her selfie with Navya here:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ice'd

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

 

For the wedding, Jaya Bachchan opted for a cream sari with a stunning necklace while Big B wore a white kurta pyjama set. "Mine," read Shweta's caption for this picture with parents Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and Navya.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mine

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

 

Here's one picture of Big B, Jaya Bachchan and Navya from inside the wedding.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

 

ICYMI, a close shot of Navya.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

 

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan added stardust to Isha and Anand's wedding in a red sari by Sabyasachi. Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper in a black bandhgala and Aaradhya wore an orange and red lehenga.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 

How cute is Aaradhya?

In one tweet on Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan shared the pictures posted by Shweta and Aishwarya from the wedding and wrote, "Family togetherness is the bond that defies all else... not that there ever is an else... but if there were... it would never stand the test of a family standing together."

 

 

Thank you, Shweta and Aishwarya for the pictures!

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Shweta Bachchan Nandanavya naveli nandabachchans

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rafale DealLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRajasthan CMGoogle ShoppingKapil SharmaAUS vs INDAsus Zenfone Max Pro M2Meteor Shower

................................ Advertisement ................................