Another Day, Another Post From Paris Hilton's Vacation Diaries With Family

While we are grooving to the beats of Paris Hilton's song Chasin', the actress-singer is enjoying a vacation with her family. On Thursday, Paris shared another post from her trip with her husband, author Carter Reum, and their kids - son Phoenix and daughter London. In the first frame, we can see the family of four posing together for the camera. Up next, Paris is seen spending quality time with her little bundles of joy. Following that, there are some more snapshots of Paris, Phoenix, and London. In her caption, Paris name-checked the song Chasin'. She wrote, “#Chasin' brings me all the summer vacation vibes. Nothing like being in paradise with my #CutesieCrew.” Chasin' also features vocals by Meghan Trainor. The song is from Paris's upcoming album Infinite Icon, which will be released on September 6.

Reacting to Paris Hilton's post, Taylor Hilton wrote, “The cutest.” Timothy Patrick Marry commented, “Favs.”

Paris Hilton is planning to bring the era of CDs back with her album Infinite Icon. Earlier, the star shared a carousel of pictures of herself posing with the cover page of her upcoming album. “As the Queen of Y2k, I had to bring CDs back Preorder the CD of my album #InfiniteIcon now,” she wrote in her caption.

Before that, Paris Hilton shared the cover page of Infinite Icon. In the animated poster, the star is rocking a white cut-out outfit. Her caption read, “My #InfiniteIcon cover is finally here I truly put my heart and soul into making this second album for my amazing fans, and I can't wait for you all to finally experience it on September 6th My CD is officially on presale at the link in my bio - your support would truly mean the world to me.”

As per a US Weekly report, Infinite Icon will feature a total of 12 tracks, with 7 of them being Paris Hilton's solos.