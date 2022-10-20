Pics: Paris Hilton Turns Desi For Her Event In India

Paris Hilton pictured at the event in Mumbai.

Paris Hilton is currently in Mumbai to launch her new fragrance range. The American socialist arrived at the event in a red jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and sheer silver gloves. She accessorized her look with emerald jewellery and funky sunglasses. She happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue with a new range of a fragrance. She also clicked pictures of the crowd and interacted with them. Paris is in India on a two-day promotional trip for her new fragrance range.

Take a look at her pictures below:

A while ago, Paris shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen in Indian outfits. In the post, she revealed that she is having a tough time picking an outfit for an event tonight. She wrote, "Love wearing and supporting local designers when I travel. India In love with these gorgeous looks from Indian designer @PapaDontPreachByShubhika styled by @Marta.Del.Rio. Which one should I wear to my @ParisHiltonFragrances Launch today?"

Soon after Paris Hilton shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Gorgeous! All are beautiful, but the last one is stunning," followed by heart emoticons, while another wrote, "You look absolutely STUNNING!! Love and miss you"

Here have a look:

Paris Hilton arrived at Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening. This is her fourth visit to India. Her first visit to India was in 2011. The actress, DJ and heiress, was pictured in an all-black ensemble at the airport. She greeted the shutterbugs and happily posed for them. She also clicked selfies with her fans and shared them on her Instagram stories.

Take a look at Paris Hilton's airport look:

Paris Hilton is the part of the popular Hilton family that owns Hilton Hotels, among other businesses.