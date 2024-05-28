Cannes 2024: To Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens Winner Santosh Sivan, Love From Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta shared this image. (courtesy: PreityZinta)

Drop whatever you are doing and head straight to Preity Zinta's Instagram page. The actress has shared a set of pictures from the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Preity flew to the French Riviera to present the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography honour to Santokh Sivan. The veteran cinematographer is the first Asian to win this prestigious award. In the first frame, Preity is seen wearing a beautiful pink saree and posing on the red carpet alongside Santokh. The next image is from the award ceremony. Following this, we see the two smiling for the camera as Santokh receives the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens award. Additionally.

Preity Zinta, who made a shimmery return to Cannes, wrote a warm note for her “dear friend and colleague” Santosh Sivan. It read, “It was an absolute honour to present the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Award 2024 to the first Asian, the brilliant & super talented cinematographer Santosh Sivan ASC, ICS at the Cannes Film Festival. I had the pleasure & good fortune to work with him in Dil Se & now in Lahore 1947 & I cannot be more proud & happy for my dear friend & colleague. Santosh you mad genius, you deserve it all . More power to you & love you loads Congratulations & most well deserved.”

Reacting to Preity Zinta's post, actress Elena Tuteja wrote, “Gosh, you are sooo gorgeous not only by face but by heart - the way you always support your colleagues, cheering from the heart is incredible! Just look at that happy face! Seems like you are getting the award yourself.”

Before this, Preity Zinta posted a picture featuring her first look at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The actress wore a sequined white gown with satin details. Check it out:

In terms of work, Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit. Up next, she is set to appear in Lahore 1947, alongside Sunny Deol. The film will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan.