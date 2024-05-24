All We Imagine As Light Team Shines Bright At Cannes Film Festival. See Pics

The All We Imagine As Light Team pictured together. (courtesy: festivaldecannes)

The team of All We Imagine As Light had a blast at the film's premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The official Instagram page of the prestigious festival posted photos of director Payal Kapadia, along with the film's cast and crew. In the pictures, Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, and others looked incredibly stylish for the special occasion. For the unversed, All We Imagine As Light is the first Indian film in 30 years to qualify for the festival's competition section, making Payal Kapadia a contender for the prestigious Palme d'Or. Oh, and when the movie was screened on Thursday, it received an eight-minute standing ovation.

While sharing the images, Festival De Cannes wrote, “ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT – PAYAL KAPADIA Avec l'équipe du film / With the film crew Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Payal Kapadia, Hridhu Haroon, Julien Graff, Thomas Hakim, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Ranabir Das, Zico Maitra.”

Chhaya Kadam, who plays the role of Parvathy in All We Imagine As Light, also shared the same pictures on her Instagram timeline. “Beautiful photocall for our team ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT by Payal Kapadia world premiered last night in Cannes competition!” read the text attached to the post.

Meanwhile, in NDTV's review, Saibal Chatterjee gave All We Imagine As Light 4.5 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “All We Imagine As Light is astute and intrinsically intuitive. It deftly balances the emotional and the cerebral, the deeply felt with the artfully objective, and the acerbic and the assertive. The power of the film lies as much in the intelligence at its core as in the empathy that it demonstrates for its characters."

“Its precision of purpose and execution is accentuated manifold by the principal actors. Kani Kusruti is, like the film, hypnotic. Divya Prabha sparkles as the woman whose passion collides with problems that she cannot sidestep,” Saibal Chatterjee added.

Films such as Motel Destino, Emilia Perez, Anora, Megalopolis, The Shrouds, and others are competing with All We Imagine As Light for the Palme d'Or.