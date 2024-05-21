Cannes 2024: Laapataa Ladies Star Chhaya Kadam Wore Her Late Mom's Saree At The Film Festival

Chhaya Kadam shared this image. (Image Courtesy: chhaya.kadam.75)

Chhaya Kadam is currently enjoying her time at the French Riviera, making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress is attending the screening of her Marathi filmAll We Imagine As Light. Ahead of the film's premiere on May 23, Chhaya dropped a series of pictures from the prestigious film festival. For this special occasion, Chhaya chose to wear a saree that once belonged to her late mother. In the snaps, she can be seen wearing a golden saree paired with a purple embroidered blouse. She accessorized the saree with dangler earrings and a nath, which also belonged to her mother. In the caption, the actress wrote (English translation), “Mom, my dream of flying you around in an aeroplane remained unfulfilled. ...but I'm glad I brought your saree and nath on the plane to the Cannes Film Festival today. But mother, I wanted you today. To see all this. Love you mom and miss you so much.”

Chhaya Kadam did not fly to the French Riviera alone; she was accompanied by her All We Imagine As Light co-stars Kani Kusruti, Hridhu Haroon, and Divya Prabha. Check out their video below:

At the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, Chhaya Kadam also met music maestro AR Rahman. The actress shared a happy selfie on the occasion. In her Instagram caption, Chhaya used the lyrics of AR Rahman's song Yeh Haseen Vadiyan Yeh Khula Aasman. She wrote in the caption (English translation), “A meeting on the occasion of the Cannes Film Festival and a leisurely half-hour of chatting and strolling the streets of France, culminating in a selfie, means - In baharon mein dil ki kali khil gayi. Mujhko tum jo mille, har khushi mill gayi.”

In terms of work, Chhaya Kadam is set to appear in several projects such as Ghe Double, Alchemist, Pedigree, and Privacy.