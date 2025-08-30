Anne Hathaway's LOL Reaction To Her Accidental Fall On <i>Devil Wears Prada 2</i> Set. Watch

Actor Anne Hathaway, who is busy shooting for 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel in New York City, got captured on camera while she tumbled from the heel of her shoe, in the midst of the shoot. The actress, however, bounced back and recovered gracefully, holding a bagel in her hand, as reported by People.

Now, it has gone viral on social media for the Oscar winner to address the incident.

In an Instagram post, she shared a video of her recent fall, captioned with "witnessing the queen herself take a tumble like a champ," and also posted a scene from The Princess Diaries that shows her character, Mia Thermopolis, slipping on the school bleachers in a move that was unscripted but perfectly fitting for the film.

"Twenty years later, still falling for you..." Hathaway captioned her post, reported by People.

Sitting down in 2020 for The Happy Days of Garry Marshall program, Hathaway reflected on the accidental stumble that ended up becoming Hollywood gold.

"I turned really fast, slipped on a puddle, and just I mean fell. I mean, just absolutely fell, and burst out laughing and kept going with the scene. Never thought about it again," she said. "All of a sudden, like six months later, it's in the trailer ... He kept it because it was a charming moment," she added of director Marshall.

Filming for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' began on June 30 in N.Y.C. Several of the cast from the original released in 2006 will be returning, including Meryl Streep (Miranda Priestly), Emily Blunt (Emily Charlton) and Stanley Tucci (Nigel). Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, and Simone Ashley were announced as newcomers to the film, reported People.