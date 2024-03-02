Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Danced The Night Away. Watch

Ankita and Vicky at the party. (courtesy: realvikasjain)

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain checked into the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 wrap party and they did it in style. The couple danced their hearts out to the track Desi Girl. Vicky Jain posted the video on social media and he simply captioned it, "Fella's." He was joined by TV star Aamir Ali on the dance floor. The latter half of the video features Ankita Lokhande dancing. She commented on husband Vicky's video, "Rockstar." The couple recently participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 17, where Ankita was one of the finalists.

Check out the post shared by Vicky Jain here:

Meanwhile, Farah Khan shared a video from the party and she wrote tagging Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi, "The judges of #jhalakdikhlajaa sure know how to rock a party! So do the contestants. hat a wonderful farewell to a very special season." The video also has glimpses of Ankita and Vicky dancing.

This is what Farah Khan posted from the wrap party:

Last year, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain got married again. Ankita captioned her post, "We got married again #watchtilltheend." Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain in December 2021.

Ankita Lokhande stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Ankita Lokhande was also a participant in TV reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2 and Comedy Circus. She became a household name after starring in Pavitra Rishta.